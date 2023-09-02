DFI.Money Market Capitalization Tops $17.41 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for $451.16 or 0.01744803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $17.41 million and $3.78 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money’s launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.money (YFII) is a DeFi protocol on Ethereum created by anonymous developers inspired by Yearn Finance. It’s used for yield farming, providing liquidity in exchange for YFII rewards, and offers various strategies like liquidity mining and staking. YFII can be used for voting on proposals and community governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.