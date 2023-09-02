dForce USD (USX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.59 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003919 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.59 million and $264.24 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00247982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014986 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016812 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,215,953 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.999603 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $292.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

