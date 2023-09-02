dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $33.05 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00003966 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $33.05 million and $267.93 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00249865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00017003 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,215,998 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.999603 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $292.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

