Efforce (WOZX) Trading 23.1% Lower This Week

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Efforce token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $268,756.61 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Efforce has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Efforce

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

