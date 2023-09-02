Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $303-305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.25 million. Elastic also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.01-1.11 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ESTC. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Elastic Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,727,000 after buying an additional 157,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,829,000 after purchasing an additional 146,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

