Elastos Price Reaches $1.50 on Major Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $30.56 million and $297,620.64 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00005816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

