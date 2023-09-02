ERC20 (ERC20) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $881.53

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.12 million and $881.53 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015114 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,869.90 or 1.00048043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01010981 USD and is down -19.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $329.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

