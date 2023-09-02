Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Reaches $2.20 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $69.87 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $15.41 or 0.00059645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,833.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00249262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.91 or 0.00754486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00539664 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00116907 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003838 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,801,853 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

