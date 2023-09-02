Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $2.21 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and approximately $63.11 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $15.46 or 0.00059704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,898.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00250148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.36 or 0.00758240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.02 or 0.00540706 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00117311 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,801,853 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

