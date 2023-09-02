Ethereum Market Cap Achieves $196.65 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Ethereum has a market cap of $196.65 billion and approximately $2.95 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,635.79 or 0.06316698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00038355 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00016946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,215,832 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

