Everscale Hits 24 Hour Volume of $347,047.99 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Everscale has a total market cap of $94.27 million and approximately $347,047.99 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,093,628,126 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

