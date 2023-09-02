Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Achieves $197.57 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $197.57 million and $43.20 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00038233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,525,247 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

