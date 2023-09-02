FlatQube Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $5,163.41 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.38048117 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,221.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

