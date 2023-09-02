Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Announces Final Dividend of $1.00

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 3rd.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

