Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Announces Final Dividend of $1.00

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 3rd.
Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile
