Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) vs. Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC) Financial Analysis

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) and Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Air and Edify Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Air 8.32% 22.82% 13.05% Edify Acquisition N/A -35.65% 3.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Forward Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Edify Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Forward Air shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.3% of Edify Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Air 0 4 3 0 2.43 Edify Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Forward Air and Edify Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Forward Air currently has a consensus price target of $104.14, suggesting a potential upside of 45.21%. Given Forward Air’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Forward Air is more favorable than Edify Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forward Air and Edify Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Air $1.97 billion 0.93 $193.19 million $5.66 12.67 Edify Acquisition N/A N/A $11.12 million N/A N/A

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Edify Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Forward Air has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edify Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forward Air beats Edify Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. This segment also offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract, and container freight station warehouse and handling services. It serves freight forwarders, third-party logistics companies, integrated air cargo carriers and passenger, passenger and cargo airlines, steamship lines, and retailers. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

About Edify Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.