G999 Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $3,073.19 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00038307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003629 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

