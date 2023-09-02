GateToken Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $439,324.36 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. GateToken has a market cap of $374.67 million and approximately $439,324.36 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $3.90 or 0.00015084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,041,909 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,041,907.4662726 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.90987985 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $934,747.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

