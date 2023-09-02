Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $309.46 million and approximately $118,078.64 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 310,074,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

