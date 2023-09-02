Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 2-4% to $2.304-2.352 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.00-$2.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of GCO opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $421.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.04. Genesco has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.38. Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Genesco

In other Genesco news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $347,949. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Genesco by 37.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Genesco by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

