Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.25 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.00-$2.50 EPS.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of GCO stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $421.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.04. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,949. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Genesco by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Genesco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Further Reading

