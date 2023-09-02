Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. Genesco also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.04. Genesco has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.25 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Genesco

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesco

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,949. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1,447.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 295,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,543 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 67.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Genesco by 13.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after buying an additional 93,708 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,910,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Genesco by 776.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 68,581 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.