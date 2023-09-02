GMS (NYSE:GMS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. GMS has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $76.14.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,943.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717,270 shares of company stock valued at $115,788,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in GMS by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GMS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GMS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

