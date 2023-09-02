GMS (NYSE:GMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

GMS Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GMS opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GMS has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85.

Get GMS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $12,024,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $12,024,100.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,070,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,026.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock worth $115,788,574 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GMS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GMS by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in GMS during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.