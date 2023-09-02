GMS (NYSE:GMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Shares of GMS opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $76.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,025.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,943.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,943.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,507.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock worth $115,788,574. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 3,313.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 448,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 392.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GMS by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 209,513 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 3,298.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 160,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

