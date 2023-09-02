Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Greif’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Shares of Greif stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,431. Greif has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $16,669,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $1,648,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

