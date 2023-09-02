GYEN Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $36.48 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $36.48 million and $6,887.38 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GYEN Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

