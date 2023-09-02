HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05)-($0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $142-144 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.72 million. HashiCorp also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.23)-($0.21) EPS.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCP opened at $27.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.13.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 48.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. Henshall bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,767.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 33,887 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $897,666.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 156,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,314.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,767.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,787 shares of company stock worth $7,032,005. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

