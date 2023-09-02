Head to Head Comparison: X Financial (NYSE:XYF) & Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

X Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 27.89% 23.44% 12.51% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.4% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares X Financial and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $516.58 million 0.41 $117.73 million $3.17 1.39 Argo Blockchain $49.10 million 1.24 -$240.24 million N/A N/A

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for X Financial and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Argo Blockchain 1 4 2 0 2.14

Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 141.23%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than X Financial.

Summary

X Financial beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

