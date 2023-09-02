Head to Head Contrast: Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) vs. Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nippon Paint and Bankinter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A Bankinter 1 0 3 0 2.50

Bankinter has a consensus price target of $5.06, indicating a potential downside of 21.49%. Given Bankinter’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bankinter is more favorable than Nippon Paint.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Paint 8.09% 9.24% 4.41% Bankinter N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nippon Paint and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nippon Paint and Bankinter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Paint $9.90 billion N/A $611.53 million $0.35 11.01 Bankinter $2.43 billion 2.39 $1.58 billion N/A N/A

Bankinter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nippon Paint.

Volatility & Risk

Nippon Paint has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nippon Paint beats Bankinter on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances. It also provides marine coatings, such as antifouling paints; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings. In addition, the company offers surface treatment products comprising hydrophilic surface treatment and eco-friendly surface treatment agents; and fine products that include functional interlayer coatings, as well as coatings for display films. It has operations in Japan, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable investment funds, other managers funds, pension funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, property, personal, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration, switch, asset management, accounts management, and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. Additionally, it offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. Bankinter, S.A. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

