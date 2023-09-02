Head-To-Head Survey: Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) versus Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of Cargotec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Xometry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cargotec and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cargotec N/A N/A N/A Xometry -20.18% -22.91% -11.54%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cargotec N/A N/A N/A $0.60 87.25 Xometry $418.10 million 2.20 -$76.03 million ($1.76) -11.52

This table compares Cargotec and Xometry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cargotec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xometry. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cargotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cargotec and Xometry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cargotec 0 1 0 0 2.00 Xometry 1 3 4 0 2.38

Xometry has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than Cargotec.

Summary

Xometry beats Cargotec on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry. Its product portfolio includes straddle and shuttle carriers, reach stackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks; maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, equipment modernization services, and digital solutions; and Bromma spreaders. The Hiab segment provides load handling equipment under the HIAB, EFFER, and ARGOS brands; forestry and recycling cranes under the LOGLIFT and JONSERED brands; truck mounted forklifts under the MOFFETT and PRINCETON brands; skip loaders and hook lifts under the MULTILIFT brand; tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands; ProCare services; HiVision crane operating systems; and HiConnect platform. The MacGregor segment offers maritime cargo and load handling products, services, and solutions. Cargotec Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves defense, aerospace, healthcare, consumer goods, robotics, government and education, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

