Head-To-Head Survey: First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) versus Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) and Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of First National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First National Financial and Home Point Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Financial N/A N/A N/A $2.09 14.32 Home Point Capital $255.60 million 1.26 -$163.45 million ($2.24) -1.04

Analyst Ratings

First National Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Home Point Capital. Home Point Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First National Financial and Home Point Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Point Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00

First National Financial currently has a consensus target price of $48.67, suggesting a potential upside of 62.22%. Home Point Capital has a consensus target price of $2.04, suggesting a potential downside of 12.00%. Given First National Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First National Financial is more favorable than Home Point Capital.

Profitability

This table compares First National Financial and Home Point Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Financial N/A N/A N/A Home Point Capital -63.98% -29.08% -6.07%

Summary

First National Financial beats Home Point Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as online. First National Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct and wholesale. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments, remitting payments to investors, sending monthly statements, managing escrow accounts, servicing delinquent loan work-outs, and managing and disposing of foreclosed properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. As of July 31, 2023, Home Point Capital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

