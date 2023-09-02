Head to Head Survey: PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Free Report) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PostNL and C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PostNL alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PostNL N/A N/A N/A $0.29 7.39 C.H. Robinson Worldwide $20.12 billion 0.51 $940.52 million $4.35 20.31

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than PostNL. PostNL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C.H. Robinson Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PostNL 1 1 0 0 1.50 C.H. Robinson Worldwide 7 11 4 0 1.86

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PostNL and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus target price of $94.91, indicating a potential upside of 7.42%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than PostNL.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of PostNL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PostNL and C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PostNL N/A N/A N/A C.H. Robinson Worldwide 2.67% 39.80% 9.72%

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats PostNL on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PostNL

(Get Free Report)

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions. The company was formerly known as TNT N.V. and changed its name to PostNL N.V. in May 2011. PostNL N.V. is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. The company also provides customs brokerage services; and other logistics services, such as fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 96,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and ocean and air carriers. In addition, the company is involved in the buying, selling, and/or marketing of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other value-added perishable items under the Robinson Fresh name. Further, it offers transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services. The company provides its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.