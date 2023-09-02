Head to Head Survey: Telecom Argentina (TCMFF) and Its Competitors

Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF – Get Free Report) is one of 155 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Telecom Argentina to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 315.4%. Telecom Argentina pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 19.5% and pay out 42.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina N/A N/A N/A Telecom Argentina Competitors -1.06% -13.46% 2.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telecom Argentina and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Telecom Argentina and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina N/A N/A 0.20 Telecom Argentina Competitors $16.47 billion $902.73 million -167.94

Telecom Argentina’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Argentina. Telecom Argentina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Telecom Argentina and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Argentina Competitors 803 2888 4670 140 2.49

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 76.83%. Given Telecom Argentina’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telecom Argentina has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Telecom Argentina competitors beat Telecom Argentina on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches. It also internet connectivity products, including virtual private network services, traditional Internet protocol links, and other products; and programming and other cable television services. In addition, the company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. Further, it provides Infrastructure, interconnection, datacenter, Internet, value added, and international long-distance services; and data services, including data transmission, virtual private networks, symmetric Internet access, national and international signal transport, and videoconferencing services; Personal Pay, a digital wallet service; and management and administration services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

