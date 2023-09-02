Head to Head Survey: YIT Oyj (YITYY) and Its Competitors

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Free Report) is one of 138 public companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare YIT Oyj to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for YIT Oyj and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YIT Oyj 1 1 0 0 1.50 YIT Oyj Competitors 198 1612 3590 83 2.65

As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 18.98%. Given YIT Oyj’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe YIT Oyj has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YIT Oyj N/A N/A 5.49 YIT Oyj Competitors $2.89 billion $104.45 million 213.97

This table compares YIT Oyj and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

YIT Oyj’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than YIT Oyj. YIT Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

YIT Oyj pays an annual dividend of C$0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. YIT Oyj pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 39.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares YIT Oyj and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YIT Oyj N/A N/A N/A YIT Oyj Competitors 4.32% 4.04% 1.67%

Summary

YIT Oyj competitors beat YIT Oyj on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

YIT Oyj Company Profile

YIT Oyj provides construction services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Baltic countries, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Housing, Business Premises, Infrastructure, and Property Development. It develops and constructs apartments, residential areas, living services, and leisure-time residences; and develops business premises and hybrid projects, as well as wind farms. The company also constructs and renovates projects for office, retail, sports, hotel, commercial, logistics, and industrial buildings, as well as public buildings, such as hospitals, health and wellbeing centers, day care centers, schools, and multipurpose buildings. In addition, it undertakes pipe renovation works for housing companies; and provides Workery+ working environments as a solution to the needs of companies for office premises, as well as maintenance services. Further, the company is involved in the railway and traffic route construction and maintenance, green construction, bridge building and repairing, foundation construction and other earthwork, and shoreline and water works construction activities; and undertakes construction works, such as excavation and structural engineering, water supply construction, and implementing sport and parking facilities. YIT Oyj was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

