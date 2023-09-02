Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.66 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $61.11 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00038469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,181,480,123 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,181,480,123.262085 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05001676 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $65,643,598.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

