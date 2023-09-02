Hedera Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $60.81 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00038324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00026318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,181,480,123 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,181,480,123.262085 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05001676 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $65,643,598.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

