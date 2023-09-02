Hermez Network Price Hits $4.58 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Hermez Network has a market cap of $167.45 million and approximately $1,955.62 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00017718 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,906.33 or 1.00038915 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.5755853 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $14,171.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.