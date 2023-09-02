HI Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $418,302.35 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017408 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015125 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,884.12 or 1.00062822 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00194641 USD and is down -6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $506,690.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.