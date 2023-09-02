holoride Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. holoride has a total market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $104,914.64 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, holoride has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.06 or 0.06323079 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00038196 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00026263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000360 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01490029 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $34,213.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.