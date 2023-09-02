Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 362.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after buying an additional 57,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on HRL

About Hormel Foods

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.