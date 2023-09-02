Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Hormel Foods stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37.
In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.
Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.
