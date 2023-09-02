Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 362.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,011,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,683 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $15,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

