Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.00-$24.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:HOV opened at $125.35 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $126.21. The firm has a market cap of $751.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.31.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 79.84%. The firm had revenue of $703.66 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,079,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,525 shares in the company, valued at $7,079,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,454. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

