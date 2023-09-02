Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September 2nd (AAN, ADMA, BFAM, CHDN, DCOM, DMLP, EBR, GOLD, KOF, LPG)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, September 2nd:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

