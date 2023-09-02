iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Declares $0.33 Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3325 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS TLTW traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 595,518 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) by 344.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

