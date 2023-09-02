iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Plans Dividend of $0.05

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0486 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of EAOK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

Get iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

About iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.