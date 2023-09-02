iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0886 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS LQDI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,533 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61.

Institutional Trading of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 57,638 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

