iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Announces Dividend of $0.06

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IYLD remained flat at $19.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,123 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Get iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Free Report) by 632.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,356 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.