iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Update

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.81. 407,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,013. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.43. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,202,000 after purchasing an additional 199,430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,778,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,960,000 after acquiring an additional 243,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

