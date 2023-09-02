iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Update

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
DVY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.81. 407,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,013. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.43. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.