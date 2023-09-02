J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 1,653.14% and a net margin of 5.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

J.Jill Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Insider Activity at J.Jill

In other J.Jill news, Director James S. Scully sold 12,958 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $269,008.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James S. Scully sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $146,169.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,251.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Scully sold 12,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $269,008.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $609,670 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

J.Jill Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $4,163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 182.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.