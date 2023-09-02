Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $11.36 million and approximately $142,557.39 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,886.41 or 1.00085612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00668195 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $140,295.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars.

